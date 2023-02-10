Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 10 February 2023 • 13:30

Photo credit: Alex Tihovo

Quiz win

Organisers thanked quiz participants for their generous donations at a recent quiz held in aid of K9 Animal Rescue which raised an impressive €280. Another quiz for K9 Animal Rescue is taking place on Friday, February 24 at the Hillside Bar.

Goya nomination

A movie filmed in several locations around Orihuela has been nominated for a Goya, the top film awards in Spain. Orihuela born-and-bred Elena López Riera created ‘El Agua’ based on some of her childhood experiences growing up in the area.

Ryder Cup

Despite suffering a setback in a January meet, the English Players/ Guys & Dolls expat team are feeling positive going into the next competition date against Escuela Golf Players in an ‘amateur Ryder Cup’ event. The Spanish side currently leads 3-1.

Spare time

Local nursing charity, Paul Cunningham nurses have issued an urgent appeal for more volunteers to staff their charity shop in Playa Flamenca, south of Torrevieja. Anyone interested in volunteering their time is asked to contact the charity by phone: 966790363.

Donation drive

Volunteers at Orihuela Costa Community Foodbank are appealing for donations ahead of their Easter Fayre which is set to take place on Wednesday, April 12. The foodbank needs raffle and tombola prizes as well as chocolate eggs or bunnies.

Sailing success

The ILCA6 sailing championships got off to a flying start this week with plenty of Olympic and amateur athletes putting their skills to the test in Torrevieja. Stakes are high as athletes compete to qualify for national and European championships.