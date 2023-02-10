Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin facing new lawsuit following cinematographer death

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 8:29

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. Jeffrey Bruno/Shutterstock.com

Movie star Alec Baldwin is set to face another lawsuit following the shocking death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the production, Rust, in New Mexico.

American actor Baldwin was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Ms Hutchins after she was accidentally shot dead by the 64-year-old star.

He was holding the gun which discharged and killed Ms Hutchins.

The latest suit, which alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, is being brought in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Ms Hutchins’ mother, father and sister, who are living in Ukraine, Ms Allred said during a news conference.

The family “feels strongly that anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable”, she said.

Ms Hutchins’ husband filed a lawsuit against Mr Baldwin and other members of the film production last February.

That lawsuit – which sought punitive damages, funeral and other expenses, alleging “reckless behaviour and cost-cutting” on set led to her death – was settled for an undisclosed amount last October.

The new lawsuit filed yesterday, February 9, is aimed at providing “accountability and justice” not only for Ms Hutchins’ husband and son, but her parents and sister as well, Ms Allred said.

Ms Hutchins, who is Ukrainian, died in hospital after she was shot in the chest by a prop gun allegedly fired by Mr Baldwin during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

If found guilty in a trial, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison.

The New Mexico Environment Department fined Rust producers more than $136,000 (£112,000) after an investigation found there was “a degree of neglect” on set.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.