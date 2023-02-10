By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 20:49

Hugh Hudson, director of Oscar-winning film 'Chariots Of Fire' passes away aged 86

Hugh Hudson, who directed the 1981 Oscar-winning film Chariots Of Fire passed away at the age of 86 after a short illness.

Hugh Hudson, the British film director best known for his 1981 Oscar-winner ‘Chariots Of Fire’ passed away today, Friday, February 10. His death, at the age of 86, was confirmed by Hugh’s family, who added that he passed away in hospital in London’s Charing Cross hospital after suffering from a short illness.

“Hugh Hudson, 86, beloved husband and father, died at Charing Cross Hospital on February 10, 2023, after a short illness. He was best known for directing the Oscar-winning film ‘Chariots of Fire’. He is survived by his wife Maryam, his son Thomas and his first wife Sue”, read a statement released on behalf of his family, as reported by Sky News.

The renowned director picked up a multitude of awards during his glittering film career. As well as directing films, Hugh was responsible for some of the most memorable television adverts of all time.

On the 50th Anniversary of the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival in 2003, he was honoured with a special Cannes Lions award. Such an award is only bestowed upon a director who has won the Grand Prix on more than one occasion.

Hudson achieved this when he won in 1972 for his ‘Walking Behinds’ advert for Levi jeans, and then again in 1978 for his ‘French Lesson’ advert for Coty L’Aimant.

Chariots of Fire won four Oscars in 1981, including ‘Best Picture’. The epic film was based on true events and told the story of Eric Liddell (played by Ian Charleson), and Harold Abrahams (played by Ben Cross), two athletes competing in the 1924 Olympics.

