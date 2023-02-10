By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 11:09

Leading UK supermarkets remove MORE vapes over health fears. Image: Shutterstock.com/AmaniA

All the leading supermarkets in the UK have confirmed that they have removed some vapes from all their stores over health fears.

The vapes were banned after an investigation by the Daily Mail that showed the items to contain more nicotine than the legal limit of 2ml or two per cent strength.

Sainsbury´s confirmed on Friday, February 10 that Elf Bar products are the items that were found to be unsafe, with the vapes no longer for sale. All of these items were found to have nearly twice the legal limit.

A spokesperson for Elf Bar has apologised claiming that some batches were overfilled in error.

A Morrisons spokesperson told the Sun: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the legal compliance of Elf Bar 600 disposable electronic cigarettes with Trading Standards, we have made the decision to remove all flavoured variants from sale.

“The products will only be returned to sale once stock that fully complies with UK legislation becomes available.”

Elf Bar is one of the leading vape brands in the UK selling around 2.5 million Elf bars weekly. Many of its products are banned for sale in China where Elf Bar is based, the company is bound by the ban on fruit-and sweet flavoured vapes implemented by the country´s health authorities last year.

Chinese health authorities believe the items to be unsafe for consumption.

It is not known whether refunds will be offered with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) yet to issue guidance. Elf Bar is not the first to be found in contravention of legal limits with many brands being found to be doing so according to trading standards, especially those being sold in corner shops.

Vaping has increased among youngsters according to recent data from Action on Smoking (ASH) having gone from 14 per cent in 2020 to 16 per cent in 2022, despite the same laws that govern smoking applying to vaping.

Data provided by the NHS show that children as young as nine are suffering the effects of vaping leading some like Waitrose to remove single-use vapes. Many leading supermarkets however continue to sell these items despite health fears.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.