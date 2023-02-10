Lionel Messi reportedly donates €3.5 million to help earthquake victims

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 14:16
Lionel Messi - Image Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com
A post by Albiceleste News on Friday, February 10 said that Messi had through his charitable foundation made the donation, possibly the biggest private donation so far.
Lionel Messi donated 3.5 million euros to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria through his charity.👏👑🫶🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lZ8gAleOzt
— Albiceleste News 🏆 (@AlbicelesteNews) February 10, 2023
Many others have sacrificed their time to go and help whilst others have donated, but Lionel Messi has really taken the situation to heart with his €3.5 million donation.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
