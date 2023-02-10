Meghan Markle a ‘gold digger’ according to woman Prince Harry lost virginity to

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 11:17

SASHA WALPOLE, the former Highgrove groom revealed as the ‘older lady’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity, believes the Royal’s wife, Meghan Markle, is a ‘gold digger.’

The woman Prince Harry lost his virginity to appears to suggest that Meghan Markle is a ‘gold digger’ and believes the Royal has ‘downgraded’.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, Walpole was in agreement with the British TV star’s assessment of the former Suits actress.

Morgan, who has made no secret about his dislike for Ms Markle, said that Harry had “gone from a digger to a gold digger!”

Walpole, who worked as a digger driver, replied: “Yep, you could put it like that.”

Moving the conversation along, the former worker at King Charles’ country stables was asked by Piers if the Prince had ‘traded up or down’ from her.

She replied: “Definitely down!”

According to The Daily Mail, the 40-year-old mother of two, who said that the couple’s sex “was passionate and sparky”, also answered Piers’ question about whether she thinks Harry is ‘happy’ in the US with Meghan.

“He’s not the boy I remember, that’s for sure. But again, I’m not in his shoes, I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.”

