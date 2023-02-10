More than 60 incidents as strong winds cause damage along Malaga province coastline

By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 18:33

Image of strong winds blowing an umbrella. Credit Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

As strong winds batter the coastline of Malaga province, the emergency services have dealt with more than 60 wind-related incidents.

According to the 112 Andalucia emergency service, between 7am and 4:30pm this Friday, February 10, it had already dealt with 60 wind-related warnings in the province. A strong easterly wind reaching up to 90km/h has been battering the whole of the province of Malaga since the early hours.

Incidents have reportedly included fallen trees and branches, displaced rubbish containers, damage to signage, detached wiring, fences, metal sheets, awnings, flowerpots, fallen traffic signs, telephone poles, flying roof tiles, and detached parts of cornices.

These were predominantly in the capital of Malaga and in coastal towns such as Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Estepona, Velez-Malaga, Torrox, and Nerja. 112 deployed the relevant Local Police forces and Fire Brigades who had to cut branches and clear streets and pavements.

One of the most significant incidents occurred on Avenida Juan Sebastian El Cano in Malaga city, shortly before midday. A large tree fell on a moving car, whose driver had a lucky escape when the trunk fell on the front of the vehicle. At first, there were fears about his condition, but the man was helped out of the car and taken to hospital, as he had glass in one eye.

At around 5pm, the EWN received a report of traffic being at a standstill near the Beatrice Palace Hotel, next to the Mare Nostrum castle outside the town of Fuengirola. The roof of a beach bar had been blown off by the wind and it landed in the middle of the A-7 motorway in the lanes heading in the direction of the town.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, will keep the orange warning for wind active throughout the day in the entire province of Cadiz and in the Malaga regions of Ronda y Sol and Guadalhorce.

There is also a yellow warning for wind in Antequera, Axarquia, the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce for coastal phenomena on the coast of both provinces, as well as on the rest of the Andalucian coast, except Huelva.

