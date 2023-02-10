Nutters, onlookers and “would-be” sleuths descend on Nicola Bulley village

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 8:14

Onlookers and amateur sleuths - Image Twitter 369manifester

A 48-hour dispersal order has been issued by Lancashire police after amateur sleuths descended on the area where the dog walker Nicola Bulley went missing.

The order issued late on Thursday night came after groups of amateur detectives, ghost watchers and clairvoyants descended on the village.

According to the Sun on Friday, February 10 there have been break-ins into derelict properties, séances and even groups going around filming properties in the area.

Online it has been no better with trolls and “would-be” sleuths posting highly offensive comments and holding “live” séances.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area leaving residents feeling quite vulnerable, and threats have been made that anyone caught carrying out anti-social behaviour will be arrested.

In terms of the dispersal order, police have extra powers to break up gatherings to move people along.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We hope that this will give people some reassurance that we will not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage.

“We are also aware of a number of grossly offensive comments being made on social media and elsewhere.

“We are looking into these and will not hesitate to take action where appropriate.”

We've issued a dispersal order after reports of anti-social behaviour in St Michael's on Wyre https://t.co/gJ5kk5PRpm pic.twitter.com/SN7rqFrjv3 — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) February 9, 2023

With Nicola Bulley now missing for more than 10 days “would-be” sleuths and onlookers have descended on the area forcing the police to act.

