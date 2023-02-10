By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 11:39

WATCH: Polish border guards block access to crossing point with Belarus as tensions continue. Image: Jan Kaminski/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS emerged on social media of Polish border guards blocking access to the ‘Bobrowniki’ border crossing point with Belarus.

Following news that Polish border guards had blocked access to the border crossing point with Belarus’ Bobrowniki checkpoint, the State Border Committee of Belarus has spoken out.

“Since 2020, the Polish authorities have closed international communication channels under various pretexts,” the State Border Committee said via BelTA.

“As a result of such decisions, only 3 out of 6 checkpoints were operational, which negatively affected the situation on both sides of the border and led to protests by Polish cargo carriers, who had to queue for a long time due to the slow registration by the Polish side.”

“The decision by the Polish authorities to close another channel of international communication is actually aimed at exacerbating the situation on the border and restricting mutual travel of citizens rather than ensuring public safety,” the State Border Committee said.

#Polish border guards blocked the access to the border crossing point with #Belarus "Bobrowniki". pic.twitter.com/Lt3sjSvOx1 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 10, 2023

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus also said: “Martin Wojtekhovsky, Polish temporary Commissioner in Belarus, declared a decisive protest in connection with plans announced by the current Polish leadership to suspend Belarusian time traffic at the Bobrovniki-Brestovitsa checkpoint on February 10, 2023, from 14.00.

“The Polish diplomat pointed out that this step was categorically unacceptable, which aggravated the already extremely difficult situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and violated the rights of thousands of citizens of Belarus, Poland and many other countries.

“The counterproductivity of any attempts to put pressure on Belarus is underlined.

“You need to understand that this step is basically anti-human. Polish leadership deliberately creates inhumane ones!! Conditions for ordinary citizens and carriers cause significant harm to both large economic operators and small businesses.

“The most damage will be done !! European companies and citizens, primarily Polish ones. As you know, Belarusian carriers cannot cross this border due to previously taken decisions by the Polish side.

“All the blame for the consequences of such voluntary decisions lies on the current Polish Government.”

“We hope that the level of Polish democracy will allow the affected entrepreneurs to ask relevant questions to their Government.

“The Belarusian side reserves the right to adopt adequate response measures and is always open to constructive and mutually respectful dialogue in the interests of the citizens of Belarus and Poland.”

‼️Strona białoruska 🇧🇾 zastrzega sobie prawo do podjęcia odpowiednich środków reagowania i jest zawsze otwarta na konstruktywny i oparty na wzajemnym szacunku dialog w interesach obywateli Białorusi i Polski 🔗 https://t.co/HXTMVlz7aA pic.twitter.com/fAQ5INluG7 — Belarus MFA 🇧🇾 (@BelarusMFA) February 10, 2023

