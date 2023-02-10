Polygon and Solana battle as Big Eyes records biggest pre-sale since 2020

By EWN • 10 February 2023 • 11:45

After a bullish month of January, the first week of February brought fluctuations in the overall market. Some cryptos lost value, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, whilst some gained. After the highs and lows, two cryptocurrencies battle out to surpass one another on the world rankings – Polygon and Solana.

On the other hand, Big Eyes Coin just recorded a presale of $24.5 million dollars, the biggest presale since 2020. This presale hasn’t concluded yet, so we will definitely see the figures reach the sky. Now is the time to hang onto this cat and soar!

Big Eyes Coin charts the biggest pre-sale since 2020

Big Eyes Coin is the latest kitty-themed meme coin and a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that grants entertaining yet resourceful utility and use cases for its cat-crazy community. Big Eyes plans to compete with other meme coins in the market, like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, and become the next big meme coin through various ways. It has already appealed to initial investors through excellent marketing strategies; Big Eyes is a project that is filled with the latest meme culture and entertainment. Moreover, Big Eyes’ NFT collection, Sushi Crew, will provide access to exclusive events and content as well as provide a means of value when the project goes live very soon.

Incorporating the ecosystem of Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin provides more than just utilities for its massive community, which is growing every day! Big Eyes wants to help improve the environment through various means like eco-friendly mining solutions and donations to ocean charities for a better and greener future. 5% of the total supply of Big Eyes will be stored in a visible wallet and donated to global organisations like Orca Network and Seashepherd to aid in the protection and reservation of our oceans and the life within.

Big Eyes Coin just surpassed $24.5 million in their presale, the biggest presale since 2020. With their well-campaigned events and exciting features, Big Eyes is the go-to for people and investors looking for an entertaining meme coin with potential and growth in the volatile crypto market.

Battle of the Titans, Polygon and Solana

The Internet of Blockchains, Polygon (MATIC) is a layer-2 platform for the Ethereum network that provides low gas fees and fast transaction speeds, unlike Ethereum. Polygon utilises the functionalities of Ethereum and implements them into its own multichain platform, enabling Ethereum-compatible networks as well as other blockchains and networks to connect with each other. Polygon was previously known as Matic Network in 2017.

Because Polygon facilitates the utilities of Ethereum and provides quicker transaction speeds as well as low gas fees, it is very popular in the crypto market. As a result, many devs and De-Fi projects have sought this crypto out and look to switch their platforms to Polygon.

As we enter 2023, Polygon has not disappointed us one bit and continues to show a bullish trend against the fluctuations of the current crypto market. In the first week of February, MATIC, the currency of Polygon, went from $1.0745 to $1.29, a growth of 20%. Polygon is rightly ranked as the 10th cryptocurrency in the world for its resourceful utilities and use cases. But for how long can it maintain its position with Solana right at its tail? Only time will tell.

When we talk about transaction speeds and low gas fees, Solana (SOL) crosses the line by a big margin. A direct rival to Ethereum, Solana is a blockchain platform that facilitates scalable and decentralised apps and provides lightning-fast transaction speeds of up to 60,000 transactions per second, incomparable to any other cryptocurrency. Moreover, its low gas fees of $0.00025 makes it stand out from numerous cryptos, especially Ethereum. If we compare Solana with Ethereum and Bitcoin, it is 3,000 times better than the former and 1,000 times better than the latter.

Solana performed well in 2023 after the bloodbath of 2022. SOL, the currency of Solana, increased from $22.66 to $23.7, an uptrend of 4.6% in the first week of February. At the time of writing this article, Solana has a market capitalisation of $8.85 billion dollars and is behind Polygon on the global crypto charts.

This cat will soon be out of the bag, so grab a hold while you still can. Use the promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to avail an additional 200% on all your purchases of BIG. This offer ends on February 20, and everything else will be history when Big Eyes Coin makes it to the moon.

Join Big Eyes Coin to the Moon (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido