Putin ally Wagner´s Yevgeny Prigozhin side-lined by Kremlin

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 15:14

Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin - Image Russian Federation

Experts say that the days are numbered for Putin ally Wagner´s Yevgeny Prigozhin after his group were stopped from recruiting any more prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

Prigozhin was increasingly seen as a successor to Putin as he made inroads into the halls of power, but many believe he overstepped the mark and Kremlin has hit back.

Analysts spoken to by Sky News on Friday, February 10 say “It’ll end badly for him” following his open criticism of those in control of the armed forces.

Insiders report a power battle within the Kremlin as factions fight it out to control the country and the war in Ukraine. Putin had recently replaced the head of Russia´s army Sergei Surovikin with the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Surovkin was an ally of Prigozhin, with national security expert Dmitri Alperovitch suggesting that the change had resulted in his activities being curtailed.

Alperovitch had been quoted in a Financial Times article supporting the view that Prigozhin’s ascendancy had been stopped. In that article, he went on to say that a former senior official had said: “The army has to do something about Prigozhin eventually.”

“It’ll end badly for him. The points he scored are all about to expire, and nobody likes him.”

Putin´s ally Yevgeny Prigozhin had risen to power quickly but is believed to have overstepped the mark and that is believed to have cost him any support he may have had in the Kremlin.

