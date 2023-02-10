By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 12:39

Russia to build a thermal power plant in northern Afghanistan. Image: OnePixelStudio/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov on Friday, February 10, Russia has agreed to build a thermal power plant in northern Afghanistan.

Initial reports suggest that plans have been agreed upon for Russia to build a thermal power plant in northern Afghanistan after an agreement was signed by representatives from Moscow and Kabul.

“Our business is still testing the Islamic financial norms implemented by the Taliban, but it is not stalling,” he said.

“Just a few days ago, a memorandum was signed in Kabul on the construction of a thermal power plant in northern Afghanistan.”

Speaking to Russia 24, Zhirnov added that Russian pipe producers are ready to get involved in the construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) gas pipeline.

Zhirnov also noted that last month Moscow had made plans to boost cooperation with Kabul on energy, agriculture and industry.

The agreement between the two countries comes after ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Afghanistan last year.

