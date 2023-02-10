By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 13:42

Russian military commander Rustam Muradov under fire for failure in Ukraine's Vuhledar. Image: Twitter @Flash43191300

THE Grey Zone Telegram channel, which supports the Wagner Group’s efforts in Ukraine, has slammed Russian military commander Rustam Muradov for the failed assault in Vuhledar, Ukraine.

Muradov has come reportedly under fire from Russia’s Wagner Group for his failure in Ukraine’s Vuhledar.

It was even suggested that the PMC hates the Russian military commander for his actions in Syria.

The group said that there have been cases of Russian fighters fragging commanders in Ukraine and noted that one of the brigade commanders in the Vuhledar assault was killed.

It also suggested that Muradov remains far from the front lines and that he would be fragged by his own soldiers if he was there.

“He is just lucky that he is not near fighters who would bum-rush him, as would bum-rush similar super-intelligent commanders on the ground. There are cases. And Muradov would be another one.”

British Intelligence on February 10 noted that Russian units have made advances around the western edge of the town of Vuhledar, where they re-launched offensive operations in late January 2023.

However, Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar as inexperienced units have been committed.

“Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” the British MoD wrote.

(4/4) However, Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar as inexperienced units have been committed. Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 10, 2023

Back in July 2022, Russia’s Ministry of Defence revealed that Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov was leading the “Vostok” Russian troops in Ukraine.

Muradov headed the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) from November 2020 to September 2021.

He also reportedly served in Syria and was a participant in the military actions against the invasion of Dagestan in 1999.

