Russian State Duma chairman Volodin says Biden ‘has become a terrorist’ with Nord Stream sabotage

By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 1:41

Image of the Nord Stream pipeline gas leak. Credit: Danish Defence

US President Joe Biden ‘has become a terrorist’ said Russian State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodinover, referring to the recent report on the alleged Nord Stream sabotage.

Posting on his official telegram channel on Thursday, February 9, Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma said that US President Joe Biden will go down in history as a terrorist.

“If ex-US President Truman became a criminal who used atomic weapons against civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, then Biden became a terrorist who ordered the destruction of the energy infrastructure of his strategic partners: Germany, France, and the Netherlands”, wrote the speaker of the State Duma.

He added that the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines was “an act of intimidation against US vassals who decided to develop the economy in the interests of their own citizens”. Volodin also called for the use of published information about the alleged sabotage of the gas pipelines for “an international investigation and bringing Biden to justice”.

The injured parties should receive compensation from the United States, added the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, as reported by gazeta.ru.

On February 8, the well-known American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he detailed the version that the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were blown up by US intelligence agencies. This is what Volodin was referring to.

According to Hersh, U.S. Navy divers planted remote fuse bombs in June 2022, under the cover of a NATO naval exercise in the Baltic.

Adrian Watson, head of the press service of the White House National Security Council, told TASS that Hersh’s version is “a complete lie and a complete fabrication”.

Last September 26, a P8 reconnaissance aircraft of the Norwegian Navy reportedly flew over the place where the explosives had been planted in the summer and dropped a sonar buoy. It began to emit special signals that were recognised by the ‘smart bombs’. The countdown began and after a couple of hours, there were explosions.

This Friday 9, Edward Snowden, the exiled former employee of the US National Security Agency (NSA) – now a Russian citizen – suggested on his Twitter profile that the public should recall that Washington had repeatedly staged secret operations, subsequently denying any involvement in them.

In particular, he pointed to the military landing in the Bay of Pigs in southern Cuba. The operation was planned by the CIA and the military-political leadership of the United States.

A large detachment of Cuban emigres, armed with American weapons, was supposed to land with the support of the US Air Force and overthrow the communist regime of Fidel Castro. He, in turn, overthrew the dictator Fulgencio Batista – who also staged a coup d’etat.

Hell of an endorsement: "Substack means reporting is back . . . unfiltered and unprogrammed—just the way I like it." —Seymour M. Hershhttps://t.co/gTKOblcM5h — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 8, 2023

Seymour Hersh is 85 years old and is considered one of the strongest American journalists. He is primarily known for investigating the activities of the CIA and the US Armed Forces. During his writing career, he has been a Pulitzer Prize winner, six-time Polk Prize winner, two-time National Magazine Awards winner, and a George Orwell Award winner.

Hersh gained international notoriety during the Vietnam War when he revealed details of the American-led Massacre at Son My. A total of 504 Vietnamese civilians were killed in this incident, for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

After that, he wrote about the Watergate scandal, against the backdrop of which President Richard Nixon resigned.

The journalist was the first to write about the American torture of Muslim prisoners in the Iraqi prison of Abu Ghraib. He criticised the official US version of the operation to eliminate Osama bin Laden and disputed the assertion that the Bashar al-Assad government used chemical weapons in Syria.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.