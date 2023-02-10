By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 13:16

Founder of Russian clothing retailer Sela dies after mysterious car accident in Latvia. Image: Arkady Pekarevsky/Facebook

THE founder of Russian clothing retailer ‘Sela’ has died after being involved in mysterious a car accident in Latvia, as reported on Friday, February 10.

Boris Ostrobrod, 65, who together with his cousin Arkady Pekarevsky founded the retailer Sela in 1991, died after drowning in a lake in Latvia following a car accident.

Pekarevsky revealed the news on Facebook: “Tragic accident – I was driving my car along a lake in my home country of Latvia, the car slipped into the lake, overturned, and Borya drowned.”

He added: “That’s how fate worked out.”

Pekarevsky survived the incident.

The businessman’s death was confirmed by his son Eduard, who also said it was a “tragic accident”.

According to Russian media reports, Ostrobrod and his cousin founded Sela after emigrating to Israel in the early 1990s.

The company was named after the beach and rock in the resort town of Bat Yam near Tel Aviv (where the Ostrobrod family settled).

The news of the Russian businessman’s death comes after a former manager of multiple large Russian companies including Sukhoi, Menatep, Lukoil, Rusdragmet, and Roscosmos, was found burned alive in a mystery fire at his Moscow apartment last month.

On Thursday, January 26, the deceased body of Dmitry Pawochka, 49, with links to Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos among others, was found after a fire broke out on the 17th floor of a building on Leningradsky Prospekt, Moscow.

Pawochka’s body was found by firefighters tackling the blaze at the elite residential complex.

According to early reports, the fire was caused after Pawochka fell asleep with a cigarette.

