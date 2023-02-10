Sheffield Wednesday cleared following Hillsborough overcrowding concerns at recent FA Cup tie

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 13:34

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium. Michael715/Shutterstock.com

English League One team Sheffield Wednesday have been cleared of any wrong-doing following concerns about overcrowding at a recent FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

The review, commissioned by Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield City Council, was carried out following reports of concern over the safety of the stand for visiting supporters in the national media.

The ‘robust review’ delivered a verdict that all safety procedures had been complied with.

There had been reports of overcrowding in the Leppings Lane End in the FA Cup third-round tie between the Owls and Newcastle on January 7.

Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and they were crammed in.

In the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, a crush in the same Leppings Lane End resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.

Some minor recommendations have been made about the matchday experience at Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium.

There were 4,500 Newcastle fans at January cup tie, which ended in a 2-1 win for Wednesday.

Their chief operating officer Liam Dooley said the club “welcomed the outcome of the review”.

“The welfare of all supporters and everyone inside the stadium is our utmost priority,” he told the club website.

“We would reiterate that the stewarding numbers within the visitors’ section of the stadium for the Newcastle fixture exceeded the requirements of the safety certificate.

“The Newcastle ticket allocation also complied completely with the safety certificate. We continuously review our safety management plans and ensure the correct measures are in place for every fixture at Hillsborough.”

