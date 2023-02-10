Shock as soldier dies suddenly after suffering medical emergency during flight

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 9:46

Image: Niyazz/Shutterstock.com

A 26-YEAR-OLD soldier died suddenly after suffering a medical emergency during a flight to a military training centre in the US earlier this week.

Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, a private in the US Army, had to be rushed to a hospital in Amarillo, Texas after the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing.

According to local reports, Kaleb was on his way to the Army’s National Training Centre at Fort Irwin, California when he suddenly became unwell.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, February 7.

US Army-based news outlet Stripes.com reported that Mr Franklin was a Fort Stewart soldier and that a spokesman for the unit, Kevin Larson, had told them that it was not immediately clear what caused Franklin’s medical emergency.

Mr Larson said that the young soldier’s cause of death had yet to be determined.

Larson also told the outlet that Army medics on the flight were able to treat the soldier until he was able to be transferred to the hospital in Texas.

The soldier, who had nearly three years of active duty, was an information technology specialist with the brigade’s 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Larson added.

Army Pfc. Kaleb H. Franklin, who was stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga., died after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight to California for an upcoming combat training exercise. He was 26.https://t.co/XgQJLblVdU — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) February 10, 2023

Col. Ethan Diven, the brigade’s commander, said in a statement that the man’s family was being supported by the 2nd Brigade, nicknamed the Spartan Brigade.

“Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential,” Diven said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family. Our first priority is supporting them as well as the soldiers in his unit and honouring his legacy in our brigade.”

