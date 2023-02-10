South Korea denies being hostile country to Russia despite restrictive measures against Putin

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 10:05

SOUTH KOREA has not become a hostile or “openly unfriendly” country to Russia, Andrey Kulik, Russian Ambassador in Seoul, said on Friday, February 10.

Speaking to Russian state-owned media outlet RIA, Kulik denied that South Korea has become a hostile country towards Russia

He said that although Seoul has taken a number of restrictive measures against Russia in the areas of finance and export control, South Korea has limited itself to joining the initial package of sanctions and has not imposed any personal restrictions.

He added that many Koreans closely associated with Russia are not willing to “pause” in bilateral relations, hold an objective view on the current geopolitical situation and remain committed to constructive cooperation.

The ambassador noted that Moscow is not putting the Republic of Korea among the “openly unfriendly” countries as a result.

“In line with the West’s anti-Russian line, South Korea has adopted a number of restrictive measures in the areas of finance and export control, which entailed a proportionate response and had a negative impact on bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” Kulik told the news outlet.

“However, Seoul limited itself to joining the initial package of sanctions and refrained from imposing personal restrictions.”

He added: “Therefore, we are not inclined to take a ‘black-and-white’ approach, nor do we put the Republic of Korea on a par with those blatantly unfriendly states that have declared a real sanctions war on us.

“Despite the one-sided and biased approach of local media in coverage of Russia, including in the context of the events in Ukraine, relying exclusively on Western and Ukrainian sources, there is no growth of anti-Russian sentiments in RoK as it happens in a number of European countries that are swamped with a wave of frenzied Russophobia.”

He added that, in his view, this is due to the close historical ties between Russia and Korea, no matter how much “some Anglo-Saxon pseudo-historians and propagandists” try to distort them.

He said that the deep-rooted and genuine interest in Russian literature and art and Russian culture in general and the absence between the two countries of “key historical or political problems” would hinder good-neighbourly and mutually beneficial relations.

“The diverging perceptions of the international situation should not hinder the development of bilateral dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” he said.

“Russia continues to be an important factor in ensuring stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as a whole, and this fact, in our view, has a significant impact on the attitude of the political establishment and citizens of the ROK to our country… We do not feel any change in the attitude of South Korean partners towards us.”

He added: “We maintain working contacts with the South Korean foreign policy and other agencies and organisations.”

