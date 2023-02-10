The new portrait exhibition taking over Benidorm encouraging viewers to consider the world with fresh eyes

By Betty Henderson • 10 February 2023 • 11:58

Some of the exhibits in José Bravo’s ‘Little Invitations’ portrait exhibition which encourages the public to look at the world in a new way. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

A UNIQUE photograph exhibition in Benidorm is encouraging visitors to look at the world in a different way. Photographer José Bravo is taking over the city’s public art spaces with a portrait exhibition which launched on Thursday, February 9.

‘Pequeñas invitaciones’ or ‘Little Invitations’ is José Bravo’s exhibition, made up of 55 portraits focusing on people as the protagonists. The photographer from Castellón explains he captured “moments at random” of his subjects in a variety of striking outfits and with diverse personal styles.

Bravo explained the goal of his exhibition saying he aimed, “to capture the details and moments offered by the environment and the society in which we live”. The unusual images “also invite us to consider the world with fresh eyes, free of prejudices and to discover more about ourselves”.

Bravo added that he wants ““us to reflect on our way of life and on how we communicate and relate to ourselves, with others and our surroundings”.

The exhibition is spread throughout the city’s six outdoor public art spaces and is free to visit.