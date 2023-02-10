Human rights court over Russian interference in BREXIT referendum

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 10:23

BREXIT referendum - Image LazyLlama / Shutterstock.,com

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has given the UK government until the end of April to respond to allegations of Russian interference in the BREXIT referendum.

According to a tweet by Peter Stefanovic on Friday, February 10 the UK government is accused of infringing the democratic rights of free and fair elections during the BREXIT referendum.

The ruling has come after a cross-party group of MPs lodged a claim through the Strasbourg-based court after it was rejected by the High Court in London in 2021.

The claim was lodged by Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Alyn Smith of the Scottish National Party (SNP) who say that the government failed to investigate allegations of interference in the UK electoral system.

They also allege that the government does not have in place a “legislative and policy framework that will identify and protect against interference in the UK electoral system.”

In terms of Article 3 of Protocol 1 to the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to free and fair elections, the UK is in contravention of that requirement.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has confirmed in writing that it has accepted the claim, the first stage in the court’s process. In the letter, it says that it has given the UK government until the end of April to respond to five questions.

The investigation by the European Court of Human Rights will hopefully put the question of the BREXIT referendum, which many deem to have not been binding, to bed.

