Video footage of alleged execution of Russian troops by Ukrainian soldiers authenticated by the UN

By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 20:01
Image of Russian troops in Ukraine.
Credit: Ukraine MoD/Facebook
A video recently posted online, purporting to show captured Russian troops being executed by Ukrainian soldiers, is believed to be authentic. This was announced today, Friday, February 10, by Marta Hurtado, the official representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
The official representative emphasised that OHCHR considered the extremely graphic video – which appeared on various social networks earlier this week – to be genuine. “We are aware of this video and we believe it is genuine”, Hurtado said, as reported by tass.ru.
Hurtado underlined that the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine: “documents reports of violations of international humanitarian law by all parties. We have expressed concern to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine about the treatment of prisoners of war, including the alleged killings of prisoners of war by the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.
Another video appeared on social media today, that included additional footage of the original incident. A Ukrainian soldier is seen confessing to the murders while trying to justify his actions by claiming that the victims refused to surrender.
He added that they were believed to be a part of the Wagner PMC mercenary organisation, fighting on the side of the Russian Federation. As Hurtado pointed out: “These explanations do not justify the soldier’s actions in accordance with international humanitarian law”.
The soldier was named by the Intel Republic Telegram channel as Sergey Makarenko. It claimed that he has previously posted on social media bragging about how much he enjoyed committing such atrocities.
According to Hurtado, the UN mission in Ukraine: “will try to collect and analyse more information about this incident”.
“The Investigative Committee of Russia has already announced that it is investigating new video evidence of war crimes in Kyiv. We are sure that they will not go unpunished”, the diplomatic department concluded.
