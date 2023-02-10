World famous Lincoln Christmas markets set to be PERMANENTLY cancelled following complaints

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 11:41

The world famous Lincoln Christmas markets are set to be axed after four decades.

Complaints about overcrowding are said to be a major factor in the decision, made by the City of Lincoln Council.

Lincoln Christmas Market attracted record crowds to the city in 2022, with 320,000 people visiting over four days.

However, Simon Colburn, from City of Lincoln Council, one of the event commanders, was forced to apologise afterwards complaints about overcrowding.

The council have said having “so many people in a small area can be uncomfortable” and cutting the event would allow the £260,000 budget to be spread throughout the year.

The proposed closure will be discussed by councillors on February 20.

Market coordinator Kate Ellis told the BBC that change was needed after listening to feedback around “disruption” caused by the market and insisted the closure would not harm local businesses.

She said: “It is one of the most popular markets, and we have changed things year on year, but we are now getting to the point where we can offer a better experience than the Christmas market offers now.

“We want people to come back and enjoy different types of events.

“You may not be able to come to Lincoln Christmas Market in the future but there will be a whole host of family events and other types of events in the city.”

One visitor said the Christmas 2022 experience “felt like a herd of cattle being pushed about” while another said they left after 10 minutes.

Some, however, praised the event and said they enjoyed the atmosphere on the Saturday, while others chose to visit at quieter periods.

“I went yesterday [Sunday] and it was brilliant. Hardly any crowds and got to see everything,” one post said.

Lincoln’s Christmas market started in 1982 with just 11 stalls as part of its twinning with the town of Neustadt, in Germany.

Prior to the pandemic it had only been cancelled once due to snow and ice.

