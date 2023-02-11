AEMET warns of anticyclone entering Spain this weekend bringing contrasting temperatures

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 2:56

Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather. Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

Spain can expect a weekend of contrasting temperatures as an anticyclone arrives warned AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a warning on Friday, February 10, for another storm that is expected to enter Spain this coming weekend. They warned of a weekend full of great temperature contrasts.

These will occur as a result of the confluence of storms that are leaving a large amount of rain and snow across the country. A new anticyclone is predicted to arrive, which will bring this disparity in temperatures. Frosts will be significant at night, with thermometers shooting up during the day.

The frosts will mainly affect the north, centre and east of the country, which will experience sub-zero nights. Large differences in temperatures can be expected in comparison to those experienced during the day. This phenomenon can be dangerous warned AEMET.

Posting on its social networks, AEMET warned of what will arrive for the weekend. “The maximum temperatures will rise in the southwest of the peninsula and will drop in the Pyrenees and the southeast. The minimum temperatures will drop in a good part of the northern half of the peninsula”.

“Few changes in the rest. There will be frosts in the interior of the northern half of the peninsula and in the mountains of the southeast, locally strong in the Pyrenees”, it added.

The rain will remain in the form of snow throughout a very wintery weekend. “In the Pyrenees, 500/800 m; in eastern Iberia, 800/1,100 m; in Mallorca , 700/900 m; in the mountains of eastern Andalucia , 1,000/1,200 m. Morning mists are likely to form in the northeast of the North plateau and the upper Ebro”, said the weather experts.