AEMET warns of anticyclone entering Spain this weekend bringing contrasting temperatures

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 2:56
Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather.
Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a warning on Friday, February 10, for another storm that is expected to enter Spain this coming weekend. They warned of a weekend full of great temperature contrasts.
These will occur as a result of the confluence of storms that are leaving a large amount of rain and snow across the country. A new anticyclone is predicted to arrive, which will bring this disparity in temperatures. Frosts will be significant at night, with thermometers shooting up during the day.
Temperatures will plummet due to an anticyclone that is still present after the Isaak storm. The skies will remain clear though, giving rise to small hints of spring that is getting closer, although the frosts will persist.
In the south of the mainland and on the Mediterranean coast, temperatures throughout the day could reach 20ºC. In contrast, areas such as the Pyrenees could see the mercury drop to -15ºC.
AEMET issued a warning to avoid risks and incidents as a result of the strong frosts that will cover the nights and early mornings during this weekend.
___________________________________________________________
