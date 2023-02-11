Arsenal drop points at the Emirates in a bad-tempered draw with Brentford

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 19:12

A bad-tempered clash at the Emirates saw Arsenal drop two vital points against Brentford.

Arsenal hosted Brentford at the Emirates Stadium today, Saturday, February 11, looking to increase their lead over Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League to eight points.

Their new signing, Leandro Trossard, put the Gunners in the driving seat in the 66th minute, just four minutes after coming on as a sub. The elation was short-lived though when Ivan Toney pulled The Bees level eight minutes later to share the points.

It was Toney who went closest to breaking the deadlock in a stale first half when he hit the post. The draw lifted the London club up into an impressive eighth spot in the table.

The Emirates has been a fortress this season for Mikel Arteta’s side. Before today’s draw, they had won eight and drawn one match at home. Since joining from Brighton last month for £27m, the Belgian international striker Trossard has looked good value for the money spent. He could have been the hero had he capitalised on a second chance not long after his opening goal.

Ivan Toney’s equaliser needed a lengthy VAR check before it was given. He nodded in a cross from Christian Norgaard at close range but was in danger of being ruled offside in the build-up.

A bad-tempered finish to the match saw players jostling one another as tempers flared. Mikel Arteta was very animated on the touchline as he argued his point with the fourth official.

A late challenge by Bees star Christian Norgaard on Oleksandr Zinchenko sparked a shoving match, with Eddie Nketiah also unhappy with rough challenges on him.

He must now motivate his men for the huge home match this coming Wednesday 15 against Man City. Pep Guardiola’s team plays Aston Villa at the Etihad tomorrow, where a win will move them within three points of Arsenal.

