Body of windsurfer recovered off the coast of El Puerto de Santa Maria in Cadiz

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 20:39
Image of a Salvamento Maritimo vessel.
Credit: [email protected]
According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, the lifeless body of a windsurfer was rescued from the sea this afternoon, Saturday, February 11. The incident occurred in the waters off El Puerto de Santa Maria in the province of Cadiz.
The 112 operators received an emergency call at around 12:35pm informing them that a windsurfer had been spotted floating unconscious in the sea. As reported by 112, the caller told them that they had seen a surfboard with a person floating on it and requested medical assistance to rescue him.
112 immediately deployed the Maritime Rescue, and medical crews from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and National Police. On arrival, the medics could only pronounce the surfer dead. A police investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
