Chaotic scenes as far-right protestors target Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers

Far-right protestors descended on a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers only to be met counter protestors resulting in chaotic and violent scenes.

Sky News reported on Saturday, February 11 that Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth had said the demonstration was triggered by “an alleged incident on social media.” He went on to criticise misinformation that claimed refugees were “feather-bedded” inside.

Merseyside police said that two groups of protestors had clashed outside the Suites Hotel in Ribblers Lane, with the pro-migrant group Care4Calais having gone to the hotel to show support for the asylum seekers housed there.

Clare Moseley, the founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: “We turned up because we heard that there were going to be some far-right people there and we didn’t want people in the hotel to be frightened or alone.

“But we had no idea just how many people were going to be there.

“I was very shocked at how violent it got… to see these kinds of scenes in Liverpool, it broke my heart.”

Protestors in Kirkby have surrounded a hotel housing asylum seekers. A police van has been set on fire and authorities say missiles were fired from the crowd. Merseyside police have confirmed this is an ongoing incident. pic.twitter.com/XpAHCGlwRq — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) February 10, 2023

The police arrested at least three protestors in the ensuing chaos which saw fireworks and rocks thrown, as well as a police van being set alight.

Moseley told the Press Association: “I’m trying to get in touch with some of the poor men in that hotel, I can only imagine how frightened they are.

“It was like a war zone.

“We have arrested some of those suspects and will continue without hesitation to review all and any evidence which comes in, through CCTV, images or other information you may have.”

The scenes were called “completely unacceptable” by Assistant Chief Constable Paul White who said: “We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful, but the scenes tonight were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers and the wider community in danger.

“Thankfully we have not had any serious injuries reported up to this point, but for officers and police vehicles to be damaged in the course of their duty protecting the public is disgraceful.”

🚨VIDEO: 3 people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after protest outside Merseyside hotel housing migrants pic.twitter.com/N78V21szbC #news #TheFOXposts — The FOX Posts (@thefoxposts) February 11, 2023

Continued negative coverage by the press and in parliament is said to be among the contributing factors behind the chaotic scenes that saw far-right protestors target Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers.

