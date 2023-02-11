Cryptos to Buy 2023: Dogecoin, Decentraland & Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 11 February 2023 • 11:00

February has seen a slump in crypto sales, but leagues of hungry competitors are vying to crack the market and make a lasting impression. Whether during their crucial presale stages or after their launches, newly mined coins need to be watched closely by brokers and analysts alike to determine the volatility of the ever changing trade.

In this article, we’re going to look at three major players in the current bear market and help you in your quest to find the perfect crypto to invest in this financial quarter.

Dogecoin: OG Meme Coin

You may have heard about Dogecoin (DOGE). This coin is the most popular meme currency available today and is frequently discussed in the media. Meme coins are a sort of cryptocurrency that records online memes and other humorous content on a blockchain.

Since it launched in 2013 as a crude jab at Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin has transformed the meme coin industry. But it ended up becoming one of the most actively traded coins in the history of cryptocurrencies, and it routinely experiences significant price increases. Large firms like Tesla routinely endorse the coin, which has boosted its value.

Decentraland: Metaverse Meets Cryptocurrency

Decentraland (MANA) seeks to be the first completely user-owned decentralised environment for cryptocurrency aficionados. Decentraland boasts a virtual reality platform for exploration, investment, creation, and growth with limitless imagination.

Decentraland offers a variety of options, from creating mazes to completely user-designed communities. Every time the community deems it appropriate, they improve the platform and have the greatest digital commodities supported by the Ethereum blockchain. Through its members, the platform’s market space facilitates the purchase and sale of both real and digital goods.

Big Eyes Coin: Next-Generation Meme Coin

Every day that goes by, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continues to display indications of growth, and some business insiders predict that it will ultimately surpass other meme currencies as the one with the highest potential for financial benefit. Unlike other meme currencies, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) features a variety of user-friendly procedures that are intended to win over the community and improve the token’s reputation.

Along with an active NFT market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to launch on Uniswap and other cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The coin’s worth and market demand will increase if it is published on these exchanges.

Big Eyes Coin has donated money to conserve the ocean’s dwindling marine life as part of its commitment to social responsibility. A wallet designated for such donations has been given 5% of the BIG token’s initial supply.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido