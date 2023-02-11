Eat seven superfoods that can help to banish feelings of anxiety

By Linda Hall • 11 February 2023 • 14:06
BLUEBERRIES: Vitamin C helps to reduce anxiety
Photo credit: CC/JoshuaWoroniecki
Eggs are packed with Vitamin D, which the body needs to produce mood-boosting serotonin and counteract anxiety.
Blueberries are rich in Vitamin C which reduces stress hormone, cortisol, and can help to banish feelings of anxiety.
Hummus contains tryptophan, needed to produce melatonin and serotonin, which should assist in dismissing anxiety.
Yoghourt’s probiotics ease an upset stomach, a classic anxiety symptom when stress hormones interfere with the digestive system.
Peppermint tea, although caffeine-free, helps you remain alert throughout the day while its polyphenols reduce inflammation and lower anxiety.
Salmon’s Omega-3 fatty acids can lessen inflammation in the body and, again, combat anxiety.
Last of all, chocolate – preferably dark – is rich in antioxidants but also offsets anxiety because it is linked to comfort.
