BREAKING: HUGE blast as WWII bomb explodes suddenly in Great Yarmouth Close
Trending:

Four hospitalised after American Airlines jet collides with bus at Los Angeles Airport

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 19:56

Image of Los Angeles Airport. Credit: Google - Greg Dina

An incident at Los Angeles Airport saw an empty American Airlines jet collide with a shuttle bus as it was being towed on the taxiway.

 

As confirmed by Los Angeles Airport on its official Twitter profile, an American Airlines jet collided with a shuttle bus, resulting in four people being hospitalised on Friday, February 10.

“A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal”, they tweeted.

At the time of the incident, the A321 aircraft was empty and being towed to a parking zone located near the LAX terminal’s southside. It occurred at around 10pm and was described as a ‘slow-speed collision’.

Five individuals were injured, of whom, four ended up being transferred to the hospital. These included the driver of the bus, two of his passengers, and a tug driver. According to Fox News they are in moderate condition.

An investigation has been launched to determine the facts surrounding the collision. Video footage of the accident shows the plane’s windscreen with cracks in it and damage to the underside of the nose area.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading