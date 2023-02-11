Four hospitalised after American Airlines jet collides with bus at Los Angeles Airport

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 19:56

An incident at Los Angeles Airport saw an empty American Airlines jet collide with a shuttle bus as it was being towed on the taxiway.

As confirmed by Los Angeles Airport on its official Twitter profile, an American Airlines jet collided with a shuttle bus, resulting in four people being hospitalised on Friday, February 10.

“A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal”, they tweeted.

A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) February 11, 2023

At the time of the incident, the A321 aircraft was empty and being towed to a parking zone located near the LAX terminal’s southside. It occurred at around 10pm and was described as a ‘slow-speed collision’.

Five individuals were injured, of whom, four ended up being transferred to the hospital. These included the driver of the bus, two of his passengers, and a tug driver. According to Fox News they are in moderate condition.

An investigation has been launched to determine the facts surrounding the collision. Video footage of the accident shows the plane’s windscreen with cracks in it and damage to the underside of the nose area.

🚨#UPDATE: Four people have been taken to hospital after passenger bus collides with American Airlines plane at Los Angeles international airport pic.twitter.com/RTvrVC3ROJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 11, 2023

