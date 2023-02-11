Identity revealed of Ukrainian soldier who allegedly executed Russian prisoners

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 1:45

Image of Ukrainian military uniform. Credit: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock.com

Sergei Makarenko, a Ukrainian soldier has been identified as the alleged executioner of Russian prisoners.

The identity of a Ukrainian soldier who allegedly executed several alleged Russian prisoners of war was revealed this Friday, February 10, by the website of the RT channel.

“The identity of the militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who participated in the execution of unarmed Russian prisoners of war, has been established. He is a 26-year-old native of the Zhytomyr region, Sergei Makarenko”, the news outlet wrote.

It specified that after the disclosure of information about his identity, the attacker posted a video message on the internet. Among other things, Makarenko stated that the Russian soldiers allegedly were not prisoners. He also claimed that during the battle they themselves took to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A video of the brutal execution of Russian soldiers appeared on social networks on February 8. It showed Ukrainian troops questioning three men in Russian military uniforms. They are clearly seen lying on the ground without weapons, holding their hands behind their heads.

After one of them does not answer a question put to him by one of the Ukrainians, he shoots him several times in the head from almost point-blank range.

Presumably, the AFU militants killed three prisoners. According to media reports, the video of the brutal murder was filmed in the suburbs of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), where fierce fighting is still taking place. Serhiy Makarenko, a career serviceman of the Ukrainian army, was identified as the author of the video footage.

“They say the prisoners were shot… First, they were Wagnerians, second, they stormed us. Thirdly, what do you mean by prisoners? POWs are when they came to us on their own and laid down their arms”, RT quoted Makarenko as saying in a video that he posted on his social media page.

They quoted him as adding: “There was no such thing as them coming to us, laying down their arms and saying, ‘We surrender'”. He also apparently said that he was proud of that day.

The news outlet noted that another video was published on Makarenko’s social media page in which his comrades, to the laughter of the author of the video, pose over the bodies of those killed, presumably, the recording was made immediately after the massacre of Russian prisoners, said RT, as reported by ria.ru.