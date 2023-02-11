Kremlin confirms Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on February 21

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 0:28

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on February 21, as confirmed by the Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

Dmitry Peskov the Press Secretary of the President of Russia, informed reporters at a briefing this Friday, February 10, that Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on February 21. “It will take place in Gostiny Dvor“, he revealed.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that the decision on the accreditation of foreign journalists for the event has not yet been made. Peskov noted that “it is certainly possible to say” that participants in the Russian military operation in Ukraine will be “invited” to the announcement of the message.

“A list of invitees will be formed, there is a traditional category of invitees. Of course, due to the specifics of the current moment, a new category of invitees will appear”, Peskov continued.

During his speech, Putin will focus specifically “on the current situation” – the military operation, the economy, and the social sphere added Peskov.

At the end of 2022, it became known that Putin would not address parliamentarians with his annual address to the Federal Assembly. The press secretary of the head of state explained on December 21 that the postponement was due to the President’s busy schedule.

Although the Constitution states that the Russian leader must ‘address the Federal Assembly with annual messages on the situation in the country, on the main directions of the state’s domestic and foreign policy’, this speech was postponed to 2023.

A similar situation developed in 2017, when the announcement of the message was postponed to the beginning of March 2018. On that occasion, it was because the presidential elections were being held in Russia on the 18th of that month. As a result, Putin’s message became his keynote address.

“As a format for communicating with people, ‘direct line’ is still on the agenda, and this format is in demand. Of course, it will take place, but we can’t give an indication of the time yet”, the Kremlin representative explained.

He added that “in the near future” the Kremlin “expects” that the President will approve the Concept of Russia’s foreign policy.

Russia will continue to help Syria after it was affected by the recent earthquake insisted Peskov. The Russian Federation promptly considered the requests of the country he pointed out.

“Naturally, contacts are made constantly, within the framework of these contacts, the Syrian leadership provides information about its needs, all of them are considered very promptly, and as far as possible, of course, assistance will continue”, the Kremlin spokesman concluded, as reported by gazeta.ru.

