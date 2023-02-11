Mayor of Marbella estimates €500,000 of storm damage caused to municipality’s beaches

The mayor also criticised the fact that the Council: “has to allocate a new emergency budget item to repair the numerous damages due to the inaction of the Ministry for Ecological Transition to carry out an action that is essential”.

Angeles Muñoz, the city’s mayor, visited the coastal areas affected by strong waves in recent days. She lamented that due to the “negligence of the central government, the breakwaters have not already been made.

Marbella City Council quantified today, Saturday, February 11, that the recent storms have caused at least €500,000 worth of damage to the Malaga municipality’s beaches.

“Unfortunately we have to put up with the fact that one more year, due to the abandonment of the Sanchez Executive, the stabilisation of the beaches has not been undertaken”. She recalled how the town hall had already allocated more than two million euros to improve the coastline in the last 12 months.

“When the next storm occurs, sadly, the situation on the coast will already be very weak”, Muñoz assessed, while detailing that there has been damage to the accesses, sanitation, shelter areas, and street furniture of the beach bars. “What else is needed to happen for them to promote the construction of the breakwaters?”, the mayor questioned.

She pointed out that the signatures of 10,000 residents urged that the stabilisation of the beaches be undertaken. “We have offered to pay for the works because we cannot allow each storm to cause damage to one of the main attractions of Marbella”, Muñoz added.

Ms Muñoz said that she has invited the president of the central government, Pedro Sanchez – who plans to visit the capital of Malaga tomorrow – to come to the city “and see with his own eyes what is happening on our coast”.

___________________________________________________________

