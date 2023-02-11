Mountaineer dies after being struck by a falling rock in the Malaga municipality of Alora

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 20:15

Image of a rocky outcrop in malaga's Alora municipality. Credit: [email protected]

A female mountaineer died after being struck on the head by a falling rock in the Malaga municipality of Alora.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia a female mountaineer lost her life this afternoon, Saturday, February 11, in the Alora municipality of Malaga province. The incident reportedly occurred as she was preparing to practice climbing and a rock fell from above and struck her on the head.

A colleague raised the alarm by calling the 112 number to request medical assistance for the woman in the Asteroid Rain route in Alora. The caller informed the operator that the victim was already dead.

112 immediately deployed the Guardia Civil, which in turn dispatched its Special Rescue Group for Mountain Intervention (GREIM) to the location. They subsequently evacuated the woman’s lifeless body from the scene of the accident.

