UPDATE: False identity used to lure Levi Davis to Barcelona

09:06 (February 11) – The private investigators working to locate the missing Bath rugby player Levi Davis say he has been the victim of deception through the use of a false identity.

Lead investigator Gavin Burrows said they have strong evidence that: “The suspect created a fake profile on the social network Grindr with the photo of Levi and a false name.

“This false identity was used to get him to go to Barcelona. It has been proven that Levi was lured to Barcelona under deception.”

Burrows said after speaking with police that they expect an arrest by Monday.

Speaking about the deception Burrows issued a warning. He said people need to be cautious with their information online, adding: “This is an important reminder to all of us about the importance of being cautious with our personal information online and being on the lookout for any suspicious activity.”

17:49 (February 8) – The private investigator says that an arrest may be imminent in the case of the missing Bath Rugby and X-Factor contestant Levi Davis.

Gavin Burrows says he is preparing a report that will be sent to the police, a report that will expose those involved. He said: “I believe Spanish police will have enough to make an arrest when they see what our own investigation has thrown up.

“At the very least it should give them enough to haul someone in for questioning.

“I’m not at liberty at the moment to go public with any names but there is one person in particular that I have grave suspicions about and believe can shed light on what has happened to Levi.

“That person is someone who while pretending to help has in my view been nothing but an obstacle in trying to prevent our investigations from moving forward.”

A number of theories have been put forward around the disappearance of Davis, including that he was drowned in the Barcelona Port. Burrows believes differently, suggesting that he was still alive and being forced to work for the gang.

He added that he hoped the report would improve their working relationship with the Mossos, saying: “Our relationship with the Catalan police has not been as close as we’d have liked it to have been but we’re hopeful that’s going to change now because we can deal with them much more directly and not go through people Levi’s mum has confirmed to us have no mandate to speak on anyone’s behalf.

“It makes it far more likely we can assist in getting a quicker resolution to this very worrying case.”

”

13:05 (February 4) – The former Bath rugby star who went missing in Barcelona in October has said in a video recording found by investigators that: “My life is in danger.”

Levy Davis recorded a video to say that he was being blackmailed after he had been drugged, raped and recorded after starting a friendship with a famous person he met while trying to kick-start his music career.

The recording is said to be around 15 minutes long according to news site La Vanguardia on Saturday, February 4 and starts with him saying “My name is Levy Davis, my life is in danger.”

He goes on to say that he was deceived by a person that he met through his friendship with an unnamed famous person. He added: “We started a relationship, a friendship. We saw each other many times. But the last one I was drugged and blackmailed.

After that, I asked my club for help and advice from my agent. I don’t blame anyone, because we all own our own decisions.

“But what happened was that they drugged me, raped me, recorded me and blackmailed me with the videos.”

The videos he says, are posted in the deep web and are the work of an organised gang not one individual. By all accounts, he did post the video on Instagram at the time, but it was quickly deleted with some suspicion that the blackmailers did so.

In the video, he also claims that the police in the UK have been infiltrated by the group who had knowledge of his police interviews.

The investigators say that it is clear he fled London to escape the criminals who are believed to be Somali mafia. But the video changes the suspected reason why he fled, with initial suggestions being that it was drug-related.

Davis said he moved to Australia to try and rebuild his life but that they followed him there, which is why he returned to the UK to try and clear the situation. But unable to do so he fled to Ibiza where he recorded the video.

He then went to Barcelona where his trail was lost on the Rambla. Investigators say the situation is far more serious than originally thought and that some of their sources had deliberately provided false information to put them off the trail.

Leading the team of investigators is Gavin Burrows, a man that has a lot of experience in dealing with sexual blackmail and the type that has led Levi Davis to say “my life is in danger.” Investigators have confirmed that they are no closer to finding the former rugby player.

