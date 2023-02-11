´Nashville´ and ´Days of our lives´ actor dies aged just 34

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 7:46

Cody Longo - Image Twitter MTV

The young Nashville and Days of our lives actor Cody Longo was found dead at his home earlier this week by local police who had gone to investigate.

The alarm was raised by his wife after she couldn´t reach him by phone according to the Mirror on Saturday, February 11.

Longo, who is survived by three children aged seven, five and one, has left his wife Stephanie distraught.

A statement released by Stephanie said: “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered.”

Details of the actor´s death were made public by TMX who said: “Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was at work at a local dance studio and got an uneasy feeling when she couldn’t reach him, so she asked police to go and check on him.

“Cops responded to the home, and when Longo didn’t answer, they kicked the door down, finding him dead in bed.”

It is understood that the young actor had battled with alcohol addiction, however, it is not known whether the addiction is related to his death with no official cause yet made public.

Longo who had appeared in Days of our lives and Nashville, had also had a starring role in the film Bring It On: Fight To The Finish and the show Hollywood Heights.

Fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow at the loss of the young Nashville actor.

