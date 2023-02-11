New iPhone will be able to charge another phone wirelessly

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 13:22

IPhone and MagSafe - Image TimHKHuong / Shutterstock.com

Apple is said to be working on a new iPhone that will allow phones to charge each other wirelessly.

The mobile phone company is said to have been working on the technology for years and was according to tech site 9to5mac on Saturday, February 11 due to have been included in the last round of phones released.

Although the iPhone 14 didn´t come with the technology anonymous sources told 9to5mac that its developers “hope to present it in the future iPhone” and that it will be a “more advanced” reverse wireless charging technology than previously planned.

It is understood that the charging facility uses a “wireless shutdown” that has been held up while the company works to deal with issues such as heat, charging speed and efficiency.

In the interim, the company has been launching advanced versions of its batteries including the MagSafe Battery Pack which is a wireless charging system that allows you to charge an iPhone with another accessory enabled with wireless charging Gi, such as AirPods.

The technology is said to belong to Apple so it is unlikely to be seen in any other phones soon, however, that is largely dependent on whether managed to launch its new iPhone with the ability to charge another phone wirelessly. If it fails again, some believe the company will dump the idea.

