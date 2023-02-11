New Tory party chairman Greg Hands claims Russian spy tried to recruit him in London

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 18:30

Image of Tory party chairman, Greg Hands. Credit: Wikipedia - By Chris McAndrew, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61324800

A suspected Russian spy allegedly attempted to recruit the new Tory party chairman Greg Hands in a London pub about 20 years ago he believed.

Greg Hands, the new Conservative Party chairman, believes that he was the target of a recruitment attempt by a suspected Russian spy many years ago. Speaking with Channel 4, the politician – who this week replaced Nadhim Zahawi – told them of the incident that occurred in a London pub in 2004.

He was referring to an encounter with Alexander Kashitsyn who he originally met during a Tory party event. The man he now believes to have been a spy introduced himself as a worker at the Russian Embassy in the capital, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Kashitsyn subsequently suggested that they should meet up for a drink socially. They eventually ended up at the Seven Stars pub in Fulham. Their meeting came at a time when Hands was looking to get himself elected as a Conservative MP he told the Dispatches documentary. In 2010, he finally became the MP for Chelsea and Fulham.

He recalled details of his chat with the Russian at the pub: “First he’d said he wanted to talk about street-sweeping cleaning or bin collection. Then suddenly he asked me to get him a document about the Iranian nuclear programme from the House of Commons Library”, something that he of course declined to do.

“I was very suspicious. I thought he was a Russian intelligence officer getting a soon-to-be British Member of Parliament to do something for the Russian state. This is sometimes a sort of classic kind of… a sort of espionage technique”, Hands continued.

He added: “You get somebody to steal something or get you a document that is easy to get – not that you need the document – but the idea is to test somebody’s willingness to do something for you that’s essentially what the technique is”.

‘Strippers, Spies And Russian Money’ will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 10pm tomorrow, Sunday 12. In it, Greg Hands also revealed that he was informed by MI5 officers two years later that his number had been found in the mobile of a known Russian intelligence operative.

They warned him about Russian attempts to infiltrate British politics and explained that there was a ‘real problem’ with ‘people like Kashitsyn in London’ who were ‘very, very active’ in this field. All allegations made in the documentary were declined replies by the Russian Embassy said Channel 4.

___________________________________________________________

