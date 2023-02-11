Orange weather alert extended in Malaga province after strong winds cause another 50 incidents

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 21:22
Image of strong wind causing high waves in the sea.
Credit: Tony Hisgett
Strong gusts of wind of up to 70km/h caused at least 50 incidents in Malaga province between midnight and 2pm this Saturday, February 11, according to 112 Emergencies Andalucia. These are added to the more than 60 registered yesterday, Friday 10.
This severe weather is expected to calm down later this evening, and as a result, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency plans to suppress the yellow warning that was in place. The yellow alert will end at 8pm tonight in the inland areas of Antequera and Ronda. In coastal areas of the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquia, it will finish at 10pm.
However, an orange risk due to coastal phenomena along the entire coast of Malaga has been extended until 6am tomorrow, Sunday 12.
Earlier this morning, firefighters in Malaga capital had to deal with a variety of different risk situations. These included removing up to 17 fallen trees or trees that were in danger of falling.
They also had to deal with two walls that had been blown down, along with 13 callouts to deal with broken windows, traffic signs, aerials, signs, plates, and ceilings. There were also warnings of possible landslides in some areas.
Today’s wind prompted Malaga City Council to close the city’s playgrounds, as well as the Alcazaba and the Gibralfaro Castle. Notices were also issued in other municipalities such as Velez-Malaga, Torrox, and Estepona.
A fallen tree caused traffic tailbacks on the A-7059 at Km4.5 in Cartama. It was quickly removed by the emergency services and normal circulation was resumed. In Genalguacil, the Highway Conservation department was alerted due to the fall of a tree at Km3 of the MA-8302.
Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella city, today quantified the damage caused to the municipality’s coastline by the recent inclement weather to be around €500,000.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.