Orange weather alert extended in Malaga province after strong winds cause another 50 incidents

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 21:22

Image of strong wind causing high waves in the sea. Credit: Tony Hisgett

Strong winds continue to cause damage in Malaga province with the orange weather alert being extended by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency as a result.

Strong gusts of wind of up to 70km/h caused at least 50 incidents in Malaga province between midnight and 2pm this Saturday, February 11, according to 112 Emergencies Andalucia. These are added to the more than 60 registered yesterday, Friday 10.

This severe weather is expected to calm down later this evening, and as a result, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency plans to suppress the yellow warning that was in place. The yellow alert will end at 8pm tonight in the inland areas of Antequera and Ronda. In coastal areas of the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquia, it will finish at 10pm.

However, an orange risk due to coastal phenomena along the entire coast of Malaga has been extended until 6am tomorrow, Sunday 12.