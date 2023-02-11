Pink Floyd´s Roger Waters tells Putin what he doesn´t want to hear, but…..

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 11:37

Roger Waters - Image Denis Makarenko / Shutyterstock.com

Pink Floyd´s outspoken Roger Waters told Putin what he didn´t want to hear during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

But, and there was a but, he also told Western powers what they didn´t want to hear.

Waters was invited to speak at the meeting by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation according to news agency Kommersant on Saturday, February 11. Waters is said to have spoken for around 15 minutes via video link.

He said he was speaking on behalf of the majority who are without a voice, saying: “We human beings want to live, to live in peace, inequality…

“What are your goals? Big profits for the military industry? More power around the world? A large share of the world pie?”

Following his criticism of the West he turned to Russia saying: “The invasion of the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strictest way.”

He then added what the Russians wanted to hear: “But also, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked. So I condemn provocateurs in the strictest way.”

Continuing he issued a warning: “Everyone on this road has a red button in their briefcase. And the further we go, the closer the itchy fingers come to this red button, the closer we all get to Armageddon.

“Enough is enough! The war should not be allowed to take even one more life, Ukrainian or Russian.

They are all precious in our eyes… President Biden, President Putin, President Zelensky, the United States, NATO, Russia, the EU — all of you, please change course now. Agree on a ceasefire in Ukraine today.”

Whilst the vast majority are in support of his demand to end the killing as they are his condemnation of those who warmonger, his appearance got a mixed reaction.

Many took to social media to applaud Waters, however many also went online to criticise the musician who had made many controversial remarks in the run-up to the meeting. These include his condemnation of Zelensky for not putting an end to the conflict and Joe Biden for organising a coup in Ukraine.

Among the first to criticise him as Ukraine´s first lady who tweeted: “It was Russia that attacked Ukraine, destroys cities and kills people. Ukrainians are defending their country and the future of their children.

“If we give up the fight, tomorrow we will be gone. If the Russian Federation abandons the war, the war will end. Roger Waters, you should ask for peace from the president of another country.”

It is Russia which invaded 🇺🇦, destroys cities and kills civilians. Ukrainians defend their land and their children’s future. If we give up — we will not exist tomorrow. If 🇷🇺 gives up — war will be over.@rogerwaters, you’d better ask RF’s President for peace. Not Ukraine. — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) September 6, 2022

Sadly Waters is well known for his anti-Semitic remarks and has long lost his ability to speak for the mainstream of opinion, severely limiting his ability to bring about change.

Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense. — pollysamson (@PollySamson) February 6, 2023

Although ex-President Dmitry Medvedev is known to be a fan and a fan of Pink Floyd it is unlikely that he will heed the words of Waters, but will rather take from it the justification of their attack on their neighbour.

He took to Twitter to say: “At the UN, Roger Waters is tearing down the ‘wall’ of lies erected by the West. Shine, crazy diamond!”

The question is will the speech by Pink Floyd´s Roger Waters make any difference after he tells both Putin and the West what they didn´t want to hear.

