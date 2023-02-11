Price predictions suggest a victory for Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Polkadot

By EWN • 11 February 2023 • 11:15

A fluctuation occurs in the crypto market, which creates an endless opportunity for all cryptocurrencies! It alerts investors to take the chance based on the statistics that suggest optimistic growth. Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) have increased in value in the past seven days with a certain percentage of increase. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), while currently in presale, predicts a strong rise in value with how much the coin has accumulated. Read more to find out what these three cryptocurrencies feature!

Big Eyes predicts a bigger launch

With its presale stage, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised $24.5 million in presales, making it one of the biggest cryptocurrency presales in recent history! The presale is nowhere near its end, with the statistics suggesting it will raise millions over time. Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme coin whilst decentralized. It’s purr-fect to finally have cats in the meme cat-egory! Alongside its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, this lessens the carbon footprint. To accompany its sustainability, they’re committed to helping charities that support the ocean. Big Eyes Coin plans to keep 5% of assets in a charity wallet, ready to be donated. Once it’s officially launched, Big Eyes Coin aims to climb to the top! It’s taking W’s in the presale stage, which brings to mind a prosperous cryptocurrency. You can buy your very own Big Eyes Coin here.

Polygon forsees a rise

Polygon (MATIC) accelerates its rise in value over seven days with a 6.7% increase. Compared to its value one month ago, its growth is very dramatic, with a jump from $0.85 for 1 Polygon to $1.32 (at the time of writing). Polygon is an Ethereum scaling platform that operates with a Layer 2 scaling solution. Layer 2 blockchain contributes to rapid blockchain transactions (up to 65,536 transactions per block). As well as serving as a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it’s eco-friendly! Polygon has introduced the ‘Green Manifesto’; the objective is to reduce carbon neutrality and remain sustainable. Polygon has become a high demand with its increase, currently ranking #10 on CoinMarketCap. Investing could guide you to prosper with a profit!

Polkadot and its surge

Polkadot (DOT) has fluctuated within seven days, but it staggeringly progresses! From its 4.38% increase, it desires to reach a total value of $8 billion. Along with its increase, the value of 1 Polkadot upsurges from $4.80 to $6.85. Polkadot has a multichain protocol that’s also decentralized. It, too, is another cryptocurrency with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which also contributes to quick transactions and lowering fees. Among its speed and energy efficiency, Polkadot’s multiple blockchains are devoted to a high level of security and scalability. Investing in Polkadot could lead you to a rewarding benefit whilst using its multiple utilities.

The Three Proof-Of-Stakes

Of course, we would need a psychic to tell us what will happen, but in reality, the statistics suggest to us what can happen! Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) all have a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which helps lift their value fiercely!

For All Things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido