Russia´s claim air strike brings Ukraine´s defence industry down

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 16:42

Weapons delivery - Image Olha Solodenko / Shutterstock.com

Russia´s ministry of defence claims to have inflicted a huge blow to Ukraine´s defence industry including its ability to operate its rail network responsible for transporting foreign aid.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the ministry, told the Tass news agency on Saturday, February 11, that “During February 10, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted a massive strike with high-precision long-range air-, sea- and land-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles on critical energy system facilities that ensure the functioning of enterprises of the military-industrial complex and the transport system of Ukraine.”

He continued saying that the goals of the strike had been achieved adding that: “All designated objects are affected. The work of energy-intensive industries of the military-industrial complex has been stopped.

“The transfer of foreign weapons, ammunition and reserves by rail to the areas of hostilities has also been blocked.”

The claim that Russia´s air strike had brought Ukraine´s defence industry down has not been independently verified and has not been reported by any press other than the official channels in Russia.

