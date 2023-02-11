Russia´s Medvedev predicts the demise of Europe under current leaders

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 13:59

Dmitry Medvedev - Image Anton Veselov / Shutterstock.com

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said Europe faced demise under its current leadership accusing traitors who serve the interests of the U.S.

Speaking on his Telegram channel on Saturday, February 11, Medvedev in particular singled out Poland and the Baltic countries. He predicted the collapse of the EU and civil war in the U.S., at the same time blaming Europe for reviving the ideology of Nazism.

Well known for his rather extreme views and dislike of the West, Medvedev said: “This reign of exalted Young European freaks will end very badly for the “old European civilization.

“It is already dissolving under the onslaught of emigrants arriving from all over the world. And soon it will disappear altogether, repeating the well-known myth about the abduction of Europe by Zeus.”

In his version of Greek mythology, he likened the bull to a “brash America.”

Twisting events he said Zelensky´s tour had to be seen against the backdrop of the death of Ukrainians forcibly mobilised into the armed forces (seemingly forgetting that he and his colleagues are responsible).

He went on to accuse Europe´s leaders of being unable to match their predecessors who built Europe into what it is today, “prosperous and independent.”

Continuing his rant and denying past events, Medvedev even accused Zelensky of ignoring the dress code when meeting with King Charles III. He even went so far as to draw comparisons with the Franks and the Gauls as well as the Roman Empire in trying to make his point.

In the view of some, perhaps more of a fiction writer than a leader himself as he once again chooses to ignore the realities of a world brought on by the hostilities of his motherland.

Once respected internationally, Russia´s Medvedev is increasingly being seen in a different light as he makes bizarre comments and threats, the latest his prediction of the demise of Europe under current leaders.

