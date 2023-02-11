Ryanair teases with possible US flight as it announces new summer routes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 12:26

Ryanair, who is gearing up for the summer, has teased with the possibility of US flights as it announces its new routes.

The airline said on Saturday, February 11 that its base at Cardiff would be ramped up from the end of March with a further 26 flights added. The additional flights are said to include four to Belfast each work.

In announcing its highest number of seats from Cardiff at 140,000 Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our biggest Cardiff schedule for summer 2023 with over 25 weekly flights across four routes, including our exciting new Belfast route, offering our Welsh customers even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

“With the perfect balance of cool city breaks destinations, like Belfast and Dublin, and sunny hotspots, like Faro and Malaga, Ryanair really does have a destination to suit everyone this summer.”

The airline has also taken to Twitter to tease the possibility of an American route, which would take Europe´s largest airline off the continent for the first time.

Maybe we 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 break America https://t.co/immbpNhPBb — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 7, 2023

But not everyone is impressed with some suggesting that a masseuse or chiropractor would be needed en route to allow those who fly on the low-cost airline to survive the journey.

The news comes in the same week Ryanair Boss Michael O´Leary said that the number of airlines in Europe was not sustainable and that it wouldn´t be long before the industry was whittled down to just the big players.

Citing rising costs and price competition, he said that the big boys would in time own the smaller carriers.

Ryanair who has been announcing new routes and has teased a possible US flight is the largest of the airlines that have not taken to acquiring the competition.

