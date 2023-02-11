Slovakia considers transferring redundant MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 0:57

Image of Slovakian Mig-29 fighter jet. Credit: Wikipedia - By KGyST - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11776707

A redundant Slovakian squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets could soon be transferred to Ukraine.

Yaroslav Nagy, the head of the Ministry of Defence of Slovakia, on Friday, February 10, offered to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

As the minister noted, Slovakia has a number of redundant MiG-29 fighters. It can either sell them or deliver them to Ukraine, where, according to him, they can really help. Nagy also stressed that a decision on this issue has not yet been made.

On February 9, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy approached Bratislava with a request to transfer the MiG-29 supersonic fighters it had withdrawn from service with the Slovak Air Force, to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader met with Eduard Heger, the acting Prime Minister of Slovakia, on the sidelines of an emergency EU summit. In response, Heger said Slovakia would do its best to comply with this request.

Earlier it was reported that in August 2022, Slovakia withdrew a squadron of MiG-29s from its national air force. They were to be replaced with American F-16 fighter jets. In January of this year, the head of the Slovak Defence Ministry, Yaroslav Nagy, said that the country planned to send these aircraft to Ukraine, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.