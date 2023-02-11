Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fires Deputy Commander of the National Guard, Ruslan Dzyuba

By Chris King • 11 February 2023 • 21:56

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Dzyuba the Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard has been removed from his post by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ruslan Dzyuba was today, Saturday, February 11, removed from his post as Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The corresponding decree was subsequently published by the office of the President of Ukraine reported gazeta.ru. Dzyuba was responsible for logistics in the National Guard.

On February 6, Maryana Bezuglaya, the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defence announced that a reshuffle was being initiated. It was associated with the replacement of Oleksiy Reznikov as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

However, due to Zelenskyy and his government being caught up in preparations for a Russian offensive, this reshuffle could be postponed she added. According to her, no decisions on personnel changes would be made this week. Five deputy internal affairs ministers were already dismissed yesterday, Friday 10.

Prior to being replaced, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated that he did not wish to talk about leaving his post, but that as an official, he was ready for any development of events. Reznikov also noted that he was “not at all ashamed” of what he had done in his post.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.