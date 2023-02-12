2023 Crypto Pre-sales: Here are the five best to buy, including Big Eyes Coin, fight out, Metagade, and more

By EWN • 12 February 2023 • 10:00

Big Eyes gives into community pleas

January’s bull market indicates that 2023 may be a better year for crypto. Along with the surge of tokens that have already been established, the new year is introducing a fresh batch of crypto assets which gives investors the opportunity to get in early on the next big thing. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has hit $25M in presale investments, which is now over double the amount they aimed for. While the BIG token is attractive to investors for many reasons, the 200% discount bonus, which you can access through their launch code “LAUNCHBIGEYES200,” has enticed many users to purchase their presale. This offer was set to end on the 3rd of this month but has been extended until the 20th due to a lot of requests from their loyal community.

FGHT To Earn

Crypto has created a realm of financial opportunity for almost everyone. We might not associate exercise with investment, but combining them is a great idea. Fight Out (FGHT) is a project that rewards users for exercising through smart technology. Through their app, users can build a profile that will direct them to video tutorials tailored to their needs. While exercise is more likely to cost us money, it’s interesting to see a crypto asset that actually pays its users to live an active and healthy lifestyle. On the other hand, FIGHT is not just another move to earn platform but offers an ecosystem that has lowered the barriers of entry instead of requiring users to invest in expensive NFTs. So far, the token has achieved over $3M in its ongoing presale.

Game to Earn!

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG) is another platform for gamers. So far, MEMAG investments have soared past $3.2M in its 5th stage of the presale. This is becoming one of the most popular gaming platforms for multiple reasons. One of them is that MEMAG is a mobile play-to-earn game, meaning its production costs are far less than those of console game publishers. Users will also be able to stake their tokens to earn yield and trade them. By the end of the process, analysts predict the token’s value to increase to $0.023, which is 228.6% of the token’s initial sale price of $0.007.

Get ready for stage four

Metagade (MCADE) has already generated over $5M in presale funds and therefore proved itself as a top crypto presale choice for 2023. This platform is another play-to-earn platform that was designed to be a metaverse, particularly for gamers. MCADE’s first two stages sold out within a mere four weeks after raising $2.7M. Now coming to the end of the 3rd stage of their presale, they have managed to pull in over $5M in funds in only a few days! 157.5 million tokens will be available during stage four of their presale round, and experts predict the token’s price will increase to $0.016.

Crypto’s real-life gaming village

Undercity (UND) is a crypto asset that has dedicated a village in Creuse that offers a paradise for gamers where they can participate in tournaments, streaming, and multiple other game-related activities. The team has provided its community with a tangible world presence through its hybrid gamers hub just a quick walk away from the medieval site of the Bridiers. UND has managed to accumulate a loyal fan base because of the hub’s fun and unique features. They have a virtual reality room with an interesting catalog of games, a streaming room, a snack bar, a fantasy manga library, and even a throw of axes room where users can decompress

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

