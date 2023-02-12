By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 16:03

English Premier League manager fired after only 14 matches in charge

English Premier League club Southampton have fired their manager Nathan Jones after only three months in charge at St Mary’s.

Nathan Jones has been fired as manager of English Premier League club Southampton today, Sunday, February 12. His dismissal came after a string of defeats left the south coast side rooted to the foot of the table, and four points adrift of the pack.

#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023

Jones had only been at St Mary’s Stadium since last November when he replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl. The 49-year-old took on his first job at English football’s top level having previously been in charge at Luton Town in the Championship.

A 2-1 home defeat against 10-man Wolves yesterday, Saturday 11, was probably the final nail in his coffin. In his short three-month tenure, Jones guided the Saints into the fifth round of the FA Cup as well as a semi-final spot in the Carabao Cup.

Sadly, the team’s league form saw them pick up just one win from his eight matches in charge, against fellow strugglers Everton in January. Southampton picked up only 15 points from the 22 matches played this season, which includes those played under Hasenhuttl before Jones took over.

As revealed in a statement from Southampton FC, also leaving will be Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan, his first-team coaches. Ruben Selles will take charge of the players in the meantime.

His task begins with motivating the squad to face Chelsea next weekend. He previously managed the U18s at LaLiga club Valencia, as well as working with Denmark, Greece, Russia and Azerbaijan as an assistant manager.

