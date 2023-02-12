By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 16:03
English Premier League manager fired after only 14 matches in charge
Nathan Jones has been fired as manager of English Premier League club Southampton today, Sunday, February 12. His dismissal came after a string of defeats left the south coast side rooted to the foot of the table, and four points adrift of the pack.
#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023
#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023
Jones had only been at St Mary’s Stadium since last November when he replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl. The 49-year-old took on his first job at English football’s top level having previously been in charge at Luton Town in the Championship.
A 2-1 home defeat against 10-man Wolves yesterday, Saturday 11, was probably the final nail in his coffin. In his short three-month tenure, Jones guided the Saints into the fifth round of the FA Cup as well as a semi-final spot in the Carabao Cup.
Sadly, the team’s league form saw them pick up just one win from his eight matches in charge, against fellow strugglers Everton in January. Southampton picked up only 15 points from the 22 matches played this season, which includes those played under Hasenhuttl before Jones took over.
As revealed in a statement from Southampton FC, also leaving will be Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan, his first-team coaches. Ruben Selles will take charge of the players in the meantime.
His task begins with motivating the squad to face Chelsea next weekend. He previously managed the U18s at LaLiga club Valencia, as well as working with Denmark, Greece, Russia and Azerbaijan as an assistant manager.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.