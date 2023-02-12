BREAKING: FAA closes airspace around Havre, Montana, near Canadian border, for defence-related reasons

By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 2:21
FAA closes airspace around Havre, Montana, near Canadian border, for defence-related reasons
UPDATE: At the time of writing, Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana, tweeted @RepRosendale: “I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning”.
I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning.
— Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) February 12, 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana this evening, Saturday, February 11. It gave no reason other than to specify that an area of about 50 by 50 nautical miles was designated ‘national defence airspace’, according to bnonews.com.
DEVELOPING: FAA closes airspace in northern Montana for 'defense activities' https://t.co/odFWmiKPEo
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 12, 2023
Havre is located close to the Canadian border. Earlier today, an unidentified high-altitude object was shot down in the Yukon territory of northern Canada by a US jet.
An unverified online report just claimed that F-15 fighter jets had been scrambled from their base in Portland and were flying in a northerly trajectory. Refuelling tankers were said to have also been deployed out of Fairchild AFB.
🚨#BREAKING: F-15s out of Portland have been scrambled with a northbound heading; Tankers out of Fairchild AFB are now airborne. pic.twitter.com/oNNOI1OdSc
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 11, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
