Cryptos with 10x potential – look no further than Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and Near Protocol

By EWN • 12 February 2023 • 10:15

Cryptocurrencies are very cyclical in nature, and this has been repeatedly demonstrated time and time again. Right now, many solid projects on the market are available for a bargain. Naturally, not all of them will succeed in the long run, but many of them will surely rise above their current prices during the market surge. As a result, the current decline is an excellent time to buy, especially for coins like Cardano (ADA), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). These coins are an excellent investment since they have the potential to increase by almost ten times their current value.

Big Eyes Coin for the win

The amount of excitement that Big Eyes Coin has created in such a short period of time has continued to astound the cryptocurrency world. Now in its 11th stage, BIG has already secured over $25 million in its presale, bringing the launch date closer as it aims to launch after raising $51 million.

Meme coins are often unstable; many of them are constructed as jokes and only last as long as the joke is amusing. BIG, though, is acting differently by adopting a novel strategy.

First, it is making decentralized finance more understandable so that the general public can benefit from it. Most cryptocurrencies lack this, including meme coins like SHIB and DOGE, whose fundamental marketing is frequently less complex than that of other major coins.

Big Eyes Coin also appears to be more appealing than some other well-known cryptocurrencies because of its fun themes and adorable feline mascot. Additionally, it is less expensive and less oversaturated than Bitcoin, and its value is anticipated to increase tremendously. With such solid points, this project may turn into a 10x wise investment.

Cardano plans big for Valentine

Cardano’s major upgrade, appropriately named the Valentine (SECP) update, is approaching. The upgrade intends to promote secure cross-chain dApp development with Plutus and to increase blockchain interoperability.

The Valentine upgrade, also known as the SECP, is scheduled to launch on the mainnet on February 14, while its functionality is anticipated to be accessible in the pre-production environment on February 11, according to an announcement made on Twitter by Cardano developer Input Output.

Although the network’s native token, ADA, has recently struggled, this project still has a lot of promise. Cardano, which is ranked above Solana and has a market cap of $13,131,942,982, is now trading at $0.383 at the time of writing.

It appears that the project will be successful in the long run because the technology is being developed by a skilled team with the support of a solid group of partners. As a result, Cardano is one of the best coins, with a 10X-1000X profit multiplier forecast for 2023.

Near Protocol in on the AI frenzy?

Near Protocol has seen its coin, NEAR, soar beyond 15% at the time of writing, joining the expanding number of AI-focused cryptocurrencies rising in value. NEAR’s recent tweet declaring “AI is NEAR” while retweeting a community post gained significant momentum and attracted the support of NEAR holders and supporters in what appears to be a purposeful attempt to get on the AI bandwagon.

The project hopes that by creating a value layer for establishing rules and price information that can be used by many apps and protocols in an open, equitable, and transparent manner, it will act as a foundation for the next generation of artificial use cases.

The coin’s price currently stands at $2.47 with a market cap of $2,122,473,215 USD.

Final thought

All in all, each of these coins offers something distinctive to the cryptocurrency market and has the potential to generate significant returns by 2023. However, the majority of cryptocurrency projects provide no real-world value, and their market capitalization is mostly based on assumptions about how the crypto will be used in the future. So, you should refrain from investing more than you can afford to lose in cryptocurrencies.

However, if you can stomach the danger, reach for your wallet and add the aforementioned currencies to your portfolio.

More on Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido