Gigantic gains in Crypto you don’t want to miss out on in 2023: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 12 February 2023 • 10:30

Could cryptocurrency be on the verge of breaking out into another bull run? It certainly looks that way, considering how these first couple of months of 2023 have gone so far. With that in mind, it’s time to start preparing to get in ahead of the crowd so that we don’t miss out on all of the gigantic gains crypto has to offer!

One area of crypto that performed considerably well in the last bull run is meme coins, which have proven wild success after success. This is largely to do with the huge loyal communities that back meme coins, along with the countless celebrities that these coins attract. However, these days, meme coins are not only just seen as just fun, but they also offer significant use cases and help to increase mainstream adoption.

The cats and dogs have come out to play in this article, as we will be exploring our top three meme coins to buy and hold in 2023: Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – Top Dogs with distinctive features

A joke based on the viral Doge internet memes prompted the creation of Dogecoin (DOGE), the first meme cryptocurrency in 2013. Dogecoin has grown to become one of the most mainstream adopted and actively traded cryptocurrencies. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a lover of memes, continues to endorse Dogecoin on Twitter and even went so far as to accept DOGE as a form of payment at Tesla – making the expansion of Dogecoin inevitable. Since then, it has become endorsed by many superstars such as Snoop Dogg and Mark Cuban.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), is the second most popular meme coin to its rival, Dogecoin. One of the key characteristics of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the “burn mechanism,” which automatically burns a percentage of the tokens from each $SHIB transaction. This technique contributes to decreasing the total supply of tokens, which could increase the value of the tokens that are still in circulation. Due to its Canine technology, which enables the platform to deliver DeFi functionalities like staking, trading, and incentives, Shiba Inu has distinguished itself as a unique token in the DeFi space.

As two top dogs of crypto with unique features, you don’t want to miss out on these two gems!

Big Eyes Coin – This cat could sneak past top dog territory

A cat-themed meme coin that goes by the name of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could become the first cat to sneak past top dogs Shiba Inu and Dogecoin at its current pace cat is climbing! Given that it has already surpassed an astounding $25 million in presale, this cat-themed meme coin may be remembered as the largest presale in hiss-story! However, their ambitions don’t end there; Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is headed to raise $50 million through presale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) takes pride in being fueled by its amazing cat-loving community and thrives by staying in touch with its community on Twitter – regularly hosting tournaments for its followers. The project’s primary goal is to move wealth into DeFi (Decentralised Finance), while also pledging to contribute to the defense of the world’s oceans. 5% of BIG tokens are placed in a transparent charity wallet and donated to organisations that work to protect marine life in the oceans.

As a brand-new gem that hasn’t yet exploded, the Big Eyes Coin presale is where you may expect to see those skyrocketing gains! For those that have big eyes staring at the screen, you can now use the promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 now for a huge 200% bonus on your spending.

The Wrap Up

With an enormous rise in the popularity of meme coins over the past few years, it’s a great idea to start scooping up some of your favourite meme tokens in preparation for the next bull run! Meme tokens offer fun, easy-to-use, and highly attractive alternatives to boring centralised finance. If you’re unsure where to begin, why not start with our top three picks that could give you gigantic gains this year: Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido